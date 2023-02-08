BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

