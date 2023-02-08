BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 235,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in BHP Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BHP stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP Group Profile

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,250 ($27.05) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,107.44.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.