BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 172,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $15,480,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $55,635,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

