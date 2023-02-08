Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $45,758,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 341.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.6 %

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

BKH opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.