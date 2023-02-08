BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

BlackLine stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

