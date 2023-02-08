Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNW) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNW – Get Rating) by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,844,000.

Shares of BOCNW stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

