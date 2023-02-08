Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,615 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

