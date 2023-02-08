Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $40.80

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.
EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care
In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of EPC opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
