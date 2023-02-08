C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up to $25.88

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $27.46. C3.ai shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 13,171,770 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

C3.ai Trading Down 11.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

