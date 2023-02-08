CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in CAE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,224,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,158,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of CAE opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

