California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 79,157 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $110,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after buying an additional 252,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.44 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

