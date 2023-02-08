California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 784,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of CSX worth $130,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $6,934,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 537,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

