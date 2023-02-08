California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 784,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of CSX worth $130,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $6,934,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 537,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.
Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
