California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Micron Technology worth $128,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

