California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 485,704 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $115,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,531 shares of company stock worth $18,331,555 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

SLB stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

