California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Synopsys worth $105,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.67 and its 200 day moving average is $329.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

