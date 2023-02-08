California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,830 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.49% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $113,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

