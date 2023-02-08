Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

