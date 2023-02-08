Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 7.8 %

About Cavco Industries

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.