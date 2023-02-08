Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $660.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

