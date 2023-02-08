CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

