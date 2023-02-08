Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 99,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

