Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

