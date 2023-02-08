Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Joseph Cumello Sells 997 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.