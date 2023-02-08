Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,840 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 380,547 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 4.4 %

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

