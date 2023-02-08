Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,602 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $58,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

