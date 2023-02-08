Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.70% of Conagra Brands worth $109,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

CAG opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

