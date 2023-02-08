Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 60 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $240.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.