Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,815 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

