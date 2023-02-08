Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 671 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock worth $387,656. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.32.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

