Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 122 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.09% of Balchem worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Balchem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Balchem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Price Performance

Balchem Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $147.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Stories

