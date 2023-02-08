Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,586 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.14% of WNS worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 307.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WNS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

