Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

