Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 485 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $105.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

