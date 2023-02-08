Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DJCB stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

Get ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.