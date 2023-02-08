Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 21.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,004,939 shares of company stock valued at $170,055,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

