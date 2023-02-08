Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 527,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 295,418 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.