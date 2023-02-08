Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.81 Million Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.54% of American Software worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 141,882 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 144.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.80.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

