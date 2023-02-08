Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

