Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.07 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of Integer worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer Stock Performance

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

