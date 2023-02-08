Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.41 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

