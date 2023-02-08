Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 136,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

