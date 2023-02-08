Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of AeroVironment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.05 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

