Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 373 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.19% of TechTarget worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

