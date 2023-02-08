Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 978 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 176.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,234 shares of company stock worth $1,233,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.