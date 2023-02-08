Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell Trading Up 5.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.