Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,239 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after buying an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 503,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 477,760 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $36.44.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

