Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,138 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.26% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,337,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $3,214,846. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.