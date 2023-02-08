Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,306 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.