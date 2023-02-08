Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 472 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.13% of Skyline Champion worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 504,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 24.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,033,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 203,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $10,636,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

