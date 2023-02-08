Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 504 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.24% of ICF International worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ICF International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ICF International Stock Performance
Shares of ICFI stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Insider Transactions at ICF International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
